Scores feared dead, houses razed as gunmen attack Adamawa villages

Three communities in Numan Local government area of Adamawa State, Bolki, Bang and Gon have been attacked by armed bandits suspected to be herdsmen.

Many houses were also razed down in the attack.

Chairman of Numan Local Government Area, Arnold Jibla spoke with Channels Television.

According to him, the number of casualties cannot be accounted for yet because the attack was still ongoing.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police says he is yet to be briefed.

Bang village is a border community between Adamawa and Taraba States.

Local residents who spoke from Bang through a phone call said the entire village has been razed down.

The armed bandits were said to have stormed the village in large numbers in the wee hours of Wednesday unleashing mayhem on unsuspecting villagers.

As at the time of this report the attack is said to be ongoing. (ChannelsTv)