Emirates Announces Attractive Offers to Dubai

Have you planned to visit Dubai this year? Emirates is introducing special roundtrip fares in Economy class and Business class this May that include a 3-piece baggage allowance.

Under the special offer, Economy Class from Abuja to Dubai costs USD670 and USD822 from Lagos. For the Business class ticket, departing from Abuja costs USD2,939 and USD3,286 from Lagos, of which both include the 3-piece luggage allowance of up to 23kg for Economy Class and up to 32kg for Business Class, for a limited time only and tickets must be booked between May 3, 2018 and May 10, 2018, while travel must take place between May 3, 2018 and 10 December, 2018. The cost of the ticket includes airport taxes.

Dubai provides a great escape for visitors. Its year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings offers something for the whole family. Visitors to Dubai can enjoy some of the city’s must-see places like Global Village - multi-cultural festival park and shopping destination - as well as theme parks such as Wild Wadi Waterpark and IMG World of Adventures.

The city also offers a wide range of accommodation to suit all budgets.

On all Emirates’ flights, customers can look forward to hours of entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Widescreen, which offers over 3,000 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids’ meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport.

In addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers will experience Emirates’ multinational cabin crew, while enjoying a chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary wines and beverages.

Emirates flies from Lagos to Abuja 14 times; 2 times daily in a week and from Abuja, it flies 4 times in a week to Dubai. To book, or for more information, terms and conditions, please visit https://www.emirates.com/ng/english/ or visit the local Emirates office or your travel agent