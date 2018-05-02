Yobe, Almadain College Sign MOU on Educational Exchange

The Yobe State Government and Almadain College for Medical Sciences and Technology (ACMST) Khartoum, Sudan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the ‘exchange of educational knowledge and experience’ between Almadain College and the College of Medical Sciences of Yobe State University (YSU).

The Director General, Press Affairs to the Governor of Yobe state, Abdullahi Bego in a statement Wednesday said Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam and the Dean of Almadain College, Dr Abdallah Hassan Ahmed Albashir respectively signed the MoU on behalf of the two parties today in Khartoum.

The MoU signing was witnessed on the part of the Yobe State Government by Education Commissioner, Muhammad Lamin, Head of Service, Alhaji Saleh Abubakar and the governor’s Chief of Staff, Muhammad Nur Alkali, as well as by the Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan Mr Musa Saban Mamman.

Professor Mohamed Galal Mohamed Ahmed who is the Vice Dean of Almadain and Mr Abdallah Zakariya witnessed on the part of Almadain College.

Under the MoU, Almadain College will provide visiting professors and lecturers for the YSU College of Medical Sciences while the Yobe State Government will provide the infrastructure and facilities that will enable faculty and staff work effectively and build mutual cooperation and synergy.

The overarching objective of the YSU-ACMST collaboration is to accomplish goals together that the two institutions could not accomplish separately on their own and to ‘foster and nurture young minds’ that have chosen to study medicine and make a career of it.

Earlier, Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam and his entourage have paid a visit to Almadain campus in Khartoum where the governor interacted with professors, lecturers and students of the institution.