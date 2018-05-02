Federal Lawmaker Constructs Primary School, Drills Wash Borehole,Distributes Grinding, Water Pump Machines in Jere...

Member, Representing a Borno State Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Honourable Ayuba Mohammed Bello has acquired a piece of land worth N18 million and constructed two blocks of two classrooms, furnished the classrooms and donated to Mari Kuwait area of Jere LGA which was immortalized as Mustapha Baale Primary School.

He drilled five wash boreholes within the Jere Federal Constituency and sank two solar powered jumbo boreholes located at Gomari Primary School and Bukunkutu Central graveyard in addition to three motorized boreholes in three villages of the Jere LGA.

Ayuba who stated this Wednesday at a press briefing with journalists held at Barwee Luvixy Siutes Maiduguri conference hall also said that he carried another installation of solar energy street lights across the stress of Maimusari ward of Jere LGA to complement the efforts of the government in providing electricity and security in the area as constituency projects in the last three years of his legislature.

According to him, other constituency projects he executed include procurement and distribution of grains grinding machines, water pump machines and ingredients grinding machines as well as Keke NAPEP tricycles as poverty alleviation, youths and women empowerment efforts through his constituency office.

The federal lawmaker added that during the three years of his legislature, he was able to create employment opportunities to some unemployed graduates through the MDAs of the federal government with NTA, NASEN, SEC, NSCDC, etc in addition to sponsoring some youths to National Film Institute Jos to acquire skills in camera handling films editing, films programming, etc in the art of film making and production.

Ayuba said he had also organized and sponsored workshops on peace building and conflict resolutions for the people of his constituency held at El kanemi conference hall of university of Maiduguri including workshop on environmental health and hygiene through National Environmental Health Registration Council (NEHRCON) for some environmental health workers in the constituency.

He further explained that over 250 students of various tertiary institutions have been sponsored and assisted as well as special sponsorship to pupils and students of primary and secondary schools in terms of payment of school fees WAEC/NECO and JAMB registration fees apart from provision of instructional materials and uniforms to some pupils and students from the Jere LGA.

The Member said also that in the past three years, he had disbursed N10,000 cash worth N2.4 million to each of the 240 wards party executives, N15,000 to each of the 48 wards party executive office worth N720,000, N20,000 cash to each of the 24 wards chairmen and secretaries worth N400,000, N25,000 cash to each of the 24 LG Executives totalling N600,000 and N30,000 to each of the 3 State Executives from Jere LGA worth N90,000.

While apologizing to those he has offended in the past three years, he declared his intention to recontest for the Jere Federal Constituency seat in the 2019 forthcoming general elections as member of House of Representatives, the position he occupies today at the national assembly.