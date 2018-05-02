AHRC "Spirit of Humanity" Awards & Dinner Gala, Friday, May 4, 2018 at 6:00PM in Dearborn

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) expresses its heartfelt appreciation to all of its 2018 sponsors, supporters and friends who have joined AHRC to celebrate another year of tireless work defending, promoting, protecting and advancing human rights and the culture of human dignity and respect at home and abroad. In this spirit, the AHRC looks forward to its "Spirit of Humanity" Awards & Dinner Gala celebration that will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Greenfield Manor Banquet Hall located at 4770 Greenfield Road in Dearborn. The GALA is expected to host a full house of diverse spectrum of our society reflecting our rich American diversity. We look forward to a promising event.

Celebrating the living and timeless legacy of Muhammad Ali

Ms. Rasheda Ali to join AHRC Celebrating the living legacy of Muhammad Ali

One of our program's highlights is the special appearance and presence of the Muhammad Ali's daughter, Ms. RASHEDA ALI. Join us in celebrating the living and timeless legacy of Muhammad Ali and recognize the achievements of his daughter.

Mr. Josh Landon, My Fox News Anchor will EMCEE the Gala's program:

The program this year will be exciting and memorable. AHRC is pleased to announce that Mr. Josh Landon, My Fox News Anchor, will serve as the Master of Ceremony this year. The AHRC team prepared an outstanding program that will include variety of Official Guests' Remarks by Mr. Mathew Schneider, US Attorney, Eastern District of Michigan; Justice Richard Bernstein, State of Michigan Supreme Court; and Mr. Warren Evans, Wayne County Executive.

2018 AHRC Spirit of Humanity Awardees:

The Spirit of Humanity Awardees will be proudly presented to Mr. Charles Anderson, CEO & President of Detroit Urban League; the Pakistan Women Association of Michigan in addition to a Tribute of Public Service Award to State of Michigan, Rose Mary C. Robinson for her 50 years serving the people of Michigan.