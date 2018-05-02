High Level French Presidential Delegation Visits Bua Hq

A high-level delegation from the French President, Emmanuel Macron, visited BUA Group today to discuss areas of mutual economic, business and socio-cultural cooperation in line with President Macron’s vision for –Franco-African relations. The delegation which was led by the Advisor to President Macron of France, Ms. Marie Audouard and the French Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Denys Gauer. They were received by the Founder/Executive Chairman of the Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu at the new BUA Group HQ in Victoria Island, Lagos.

L-R: Amb. Denys Gauer, French Ambassador to Nigeria; Pascal Confavreux, Counsellor to the French Presidency and Prime Minister’s Office; Ms. Marie Audouard, Advisor to the French President, Emmanuel Macron; Laurent Polonceaux, Consul General of France in Lagos; Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder/Executive Chairman, BUA Group; Ms. Emmanuelle Boulestreau, Head of Regional Economic Department, French Embassy and Ms. Nomaza Nongqunga-Coupez, Member of the Presidential Council for Africa when a delegation of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, visited the BUA Group Headquarters in Lagos today.