Tetra Pak appoints Oshiokamele Aruna as first ever Nigerian Managing Director

Tetra Pak West Africa has confirmed the appointment of Oshiokamele Aruna as the new Managing Director of the company. The appointment of Mr. Aruna, makes him the first Nigerian to attain this position in the history of Tetra Pak, the world’s leading processing and packaging solutions provider.

“My ambition is to reinforce Tetra Pak’s leadership in West Africa, and support our partners and customers in their respective projects. West Africa has a great development potential and I’m glad to become more involved in my native region.” Confirmed the new MD.

Tawfiq Agoumi, Communications Director North & West Africa pointed out this appointment as «a reflection of Mr Aruna’s impeccable pedigree and competence, and confirms the strategic importance of the Nigerian market, one of the most dynamic in the Middle East and Africa region”.

Mr. Aruna, a graduate of Chemical Engineering is also a Chartered Accountant. He has attended various courses in top management schools including IMD in Switzerland. He has over 18 years’ work experience spanning various senior management roles including Tetra Pak West Africa, a company that he joined in 2005. His last position was Finance Director from 2011 until his recent appointment.