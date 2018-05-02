Melaye: Senate to grill IGP live on NTA today

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is expected to appear before the Senate on Wednesday (today). He will be grilled by the lawmakers on the arrest, detention and hospitalisation of Senator Dino Melaye.

The appearance will be broadcast live on Nigerian Television Authority.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly had last Wednesday summoned the police boss to brief senators the next day on Melaye's case and the killings by armed herdsmen and militias across the country.

Idris however shunned the invitation, choosing to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari who was on a two-day visit to Bauchi State instead.

The lawmakers had declined to engage his representative, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Mr. Joshak Habila.

Miffed by his non-appearance, the Senate had resolved to reschedule the IG's address to today.