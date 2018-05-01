BBC Sport Africa Launches Today

Starting today, Tuesday 1st May, and continuing weekly throughout the year, BBC Sport Africa will bring the issues, the personalities, the buzz, the key moments and the trends in sport from across the continent.

The 30 minute programme will cover many different sports including those that are little-known, and will be featuring everyone from the most famous sports stars to rising stars and the fans themselves. The programme will be available via partner stations (details below) and viewers can share their own thoughts weeklyon Facebook and other social media.

Features will include:

* A weekly quiz between viewers battling it out to become the BBC Armchair Expert, pitting their knowledge in a fast moving, no holds barred head to head test

* Past sports stars telling the story of their greatest Sporting Moment and the highlight of their sporting life

*A look at a Big Question that faces African sports, with experts exploring the issues. Such as why African swimmers are not winning medals in the pool? Or how canAfrica become the host of World Cup 2026 ?

* The inspiring stories of sports stars who have beaten the odds and used sport as an opportunity to create a better life for themselves

* Audiences will also share their personal story about the teams they play for or support in the feature ‘Our Team’

Big sporting moments that are coming up like the World Cup will be looked at in new ways by BBC Sport Africa who will speak to African players taking part this year as well as Africans who have previously scored crucial World Cup goals.

And still to come this year will be editions of BBC Sport Africa in French and Swahili as well as a dedicated African sports page on the BBC Website.