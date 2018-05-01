Senator Wamakko Restores Electricity Lines to 4 Sokoto Local Councils

The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has commenced the restoration of electricity supply to Gudu, Silame, Binji and Tangaza Local Governments in Sokoto State.

The electricity supply lines which became faulty since two years ago had not been repaired, hence the residents of the four local governments were thrown into endemic darkness.

The statement further stated that Senator Wamakko disclosed this when he received hundreds of residents of twenty communities in Gumbi District of the state who were on a Thank You visit to him, the sequel to his recent gesture of restoring electricity supply to them.

Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District reiterated his resolve to continue to assist in further uplifting the living standard of the entire people of the state.

Doing so, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education explained, was in appreciation of the undying love, support and goodwill towards him by the people of the state.

The statement said that the high powered delegation was led by the Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, Alhaji Bello Buba Kaurar Kimba and the District of Wajakke, Alhaji Muhammadu Mailato Gumbi.

The duo commended Senator Wamakko for the invaluable gesture and noted that the restoration of electricity to the communities by Senator had greatly reinvigorated their hitherto battered socioeconomic lives.

In a related development, Senator Wamakko has donated N 5million to Nufawa, Tsamiyar Dila, Rumbu and other adjoining communities in Sokoto North Local Government of Sokoto State, for the completion of the repairs of drainages they embarked upon through communal efforts.

The statement averred that Senator Wamakko made the donation when he inspected the repair works on Sunday. Senator Wamakko disclosed that the gesture was to enable the communities to logically complete the project, with a view to averting flooding and other related ecological problems.

A cross-section of the residents commended the lawmaker for the invaluable gesture, saying that, they had now heaved a sigh of relief.

Source: Nigeria Press Release