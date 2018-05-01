Gov. Gaidam Offers Automatic Employment To 38 Yobe State GraduatingStudents in Sudan

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state who is currently on a visit to the Republic of Sudan has offered automatic employment to 38 students who will be graduating from various Sudanese universities later in 2018.

The Director General, Press Affairs to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam in a statement Tuesday said records shows that out of the 38 graduating students, up to 27 will earn medical degrees while the rest will graduate from various specialities including nursing, dentistry, business administration, and communication amongst others.

The governor made the offer yesterday evening in Sudan at a dinner organized in his honour by the university authorities while addressing a cross section of Yobe students who honoured him in a surprise colourful ceremony at the International University of Africa in Khartoum, Sudan.

Gaidam also spoke on the efforts of his administration in the education and health sectors, saying thousands of Yobe students are currently being sponsored by his administration for graduate and post graduate degrees in various universities within and outside Nigeria.

The governor noted with satisfaction that Yobe students in Sudan have remained law abiding in their host country and have continued to pursue their academic careers with vigour.

“It is heart warming that all of you who study here in Sudan have remained law abiding and have not been found to be engaging in any illegal or criminal acts.

I urge you to continue to tread this path. I urge you to continue to take your studies seriously and to do your parents and our state proud”, Gaidam said.

The governor further announced that all the students who are graduating this year, totalling 38 graduates will be given automatic employment by the Yobe state government as soon as they graduate and have received their certificates.

He also directed the Head of Service, Yobe state, Alhaji Saleh Abubakar who was present at the event, to coordinate and implement the recruitment of the graduating students.

President of the Yobe Students’ Association in Sudan (YOSSAS) Idris Muhammad Saleh thanked the governor for being not just the leader of their state but a father, saying all of them are hugely proud of the work that the governor was doing in moving the state forward.

The president also appreciated the governor for the 200 US Dollars that he generously gave to each of the 240 students of the association during his visit.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan, Alhaji Musa Saban Mamman and other senior Nigerian diplomatic staff, as well as the President and Vice Chancellor of El Razi University, Professor Ahmad Osman Rizig, were among dignitaries present at the reception organised for the governor by the Association of Yobe State students in Sudan.