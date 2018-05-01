Commanders Decorate 7 Division Promoted Troops Of Operation Deeppunch Ii

It was a moment of joy as troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE within 7 Division Area of Responsibility that benefited from the benevolence of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, Special Promotion for soldiers who actively participated in Operation DEEP PUNCH II were decorated with their new ranks.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Tuesday said the decoration of the troops was conducted by their Commanders in Bama, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Konduga and Maiduguri respectively.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf in his remarks during the decoration of troops at the Headquarters, 7 Division, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri attributed the COAS gesture to recognition of troops lalour and commitment to duty during the Operation DEEP PUNCH II which led to the successful demolition of the stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa Forest.

He thanked the COAS for his benevolence which he noted would spur the troops more in subsequent operations.

The GOC also paid glowing tribute to soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice during the Operation and charged those promoted to reciprocate the gesture of the COAS by rededicating themselves to the fight against terrorism in the North East.

It would be recalled that the COAS had earlier approved the release of special promotion for 3729 troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE who participated in Operation DEEP PUNCH II in Sambisa Forest in recognition of their heroic feat in routing Boko Haram terrorists from their hideouts in Sambisa Forest.