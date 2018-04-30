Gov. Gaidam Bags Honorary Doctorate In Law By Ahfad University Sudan

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree in law by Ahfad University for Women in Omdurman, Sudan weekend.

A statement issued by the Director General, Press Affairs, Malam Abdullahi Bego Monday said the award was in recognition of the governor's efforts in promoting education, particularly, women's education.

It was also in recognition of the governor's use of lean resources of the state government to make giant stride or impact in the lives of the people of Yobe State.

The University also noted that Gaidam's commitment to improving public infrastructure in the state, especially the construction of a new teaching hospital and a new college of medical sciences in Yobe State University which is worthy of emulation.

Ahfad Women's University, amongst other key interventions of the governor, also lauded his free medical policy for pregnant women and children from 0 to 5 years in Yobe state among others.