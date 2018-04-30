LED Limited Partners Lagos State on Installation of 10,000 LED Streetlights

On Monday 5th March 2018, our CEO Alan Parker and the Lagos State Government signed a contract to supply and install over 10,000 street lights covering 300km of road in Lagos.

The £5 million+ project will see a full turn-key solution being delivered, incorporating our energy efficient LED lighting and intelligent control systems combined with our state-of-the-art HESS (Hybrid Energy Storage System) which we will install across 300 kilometres of road.

In addition to this contract, a consortium has been created between LED Ltd and Biswal Limited, a local Nigerian company, to retrofit major roads in Lagos state as part of the urban regeneration projects in Ikoyi, Ikeja, and Victoria Island. Our intelligent LED lighting solutions will initially cover around 31% of the city’s entire street light infrastructure and are expected to improve environmental sustainability, provide energy savings and reduce maintenance costs.

In conjunction with these projects, we will also be providing jobs to around 500 local people in the construction and setup of a LED lighting and Hybrid Energy Power Assembly Plant in Epe, which we expect to be the main future source of ingenious sustainable energy systems in and around Africa.

These projects come as part of the Lagos State Government project to ‘Light Up Lagos’ .

Our CEO Alan Parker comments “We have been supplying our intelligent LED streetlights into Nigeria for over 10 years, every time I visit I get to see our original lighting installations still working.

With lighting manufacturers virtually non-existent in Nigeria and the West coast of Africa, it is imperative for us to push to the next level by partnering with a local established company (LEDCo Ltd) to manufacture LED lighting locally in Lagos. By bringing this investment to Nigeria it also secures a future for Low Energy Designs in the UK by manufacturing the components to supply to LEDCo Ltd for our Intelligent Lighting Systems and Hybrid Energy Storage Systems which will revolutionise the energy market and increase sustainability for the future in Nigeria.”

The lighting used for the road projects will be based on a combination of three of our LED products, the Phoenix ULTRA, SunBURST and Norrsken all proven to reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions and allow the customer to be in control of light intensity, power, and remote maintenance, thus reducing costs.

Our LED lighting products have been used extensively outdoors on almost every continent in the world for over 10 years. Check out our case studies and see for yourself.

The Hybrid Energy Storage System (HESS) deployed as part of this project is a scalable, power supply cycling system capable of powering an average home or large business premises by storing and using renewable or off-peak energy.

Energy storage is a rapidly developing technology and we will continue to develop products for this burgeoning market.

Source: Energy Mix Report