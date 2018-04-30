Report: Nigeria’s Electricity Transmission Systems Are Collapsing, Total Blackout Imminent

The Concerned Power Sector Stakeholders and Consumer Association (CPSSCA) is calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately dismiss, Usman Gur Mohammed, the interim Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN over the multiple instances of systems collapses leading to power outage in several parts of the country.

The group noted that Nigeria had experienced over 30 instances of system collapse within few months with 6 recorded in the month of January 2018. It blamed the collapse as a result of the poor management of system operations under the watch of Mr. Mohammed, who they described as an accountant, without the technical pedigree to manage the specialized power sector operations.

CPSSCA revealed that major transmission lines are tripping almost on a daily basis in recent times which has resulted in total or partial system outages (collapse). Reports on the failure of most of the switch gears (Breakers and Isolators) go unreported by the regions probably out of fear for being accused of sabotage.

“The reason for this unfortunate development is due to negligence of routine maintenance and staff demoralisation. The interim Managing Director who is an accountant has no regards for technical competency of staff thus relegating them to the background,” said Gbenga Suleiman, the group's spokesperson. He suggested that the current situation assumes a dimension of economic sabotage and wondered if the TCN boss might be a beneficiary of the contracts to repair the damaged assets.

The group in the petition to President Buhari, warned that the continued management of the TCN by Mohammed might lead to total power outage as several power transmission assets have collapsed already.

The petition reads in part, as follows;

“Since he assumed the position of interim managing Director of TCN in February, 2017, the following power transmission assets have either been burnt out or damaged beyond repairs, resulting in partial or total blackout in the affected communities.

Below are the details of power transformers that TCN lost in the past 9months:

1. 1x150MVA, 330/132Kv T1A Mitsubishi power transformer at Jos - Completely burnt

with Replacement cost of N850million

2. 1x30MVA, 132/33KV T2 Toshiba power transformer at Gusau substation - Completely burnt with Replacement cost of N300million

3. 1x100MVA, 132/33Kv SPECO power transformer at Ejigbo substation - Completely lost with Replacement cost of N700million

4. 1x60MVA , 132/33Kv ABB power transformer at Katampe substation - Completely lost with Replacement cost of N500million

5. 1x60MVA, 132/33Kv power transformer at Aja substation - Completely lost with Replacement cost of N500million

6. 1x60MVA, 132/33Kvpower transformer at Benin substation - Completely lost with Replacement cost of N500million

7. 1x60MVA, 132/33Kv power transformer at Okene substation - Completely lost with Replacement Cost of N500million.

Two additional transformers at Nkalagu 45MvA as well as 60Mva 132/33kv at Uyo was recently burnt.

The total replacement costs of these assets amount to N3.85bn with procurement and manufacturing duration of 9 months.

It is on record that the President gave an approval for the interim arrangement for 3 to 6 months, which was unofficially extended to ONE year. We therefore call on Mr. President to direct the immediate termination of Usman Gur Mohammed as the Managing Director of the TCN to save the country from imminent total power blackout in the country,” the group stated.