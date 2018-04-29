Imo Deputy Governor, Wife Dedicates Baby To God

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere with wife, Princess Rosemary Madumere earlier today happily baptized and dedicated their baby, Miss Zinachi Madumere to God.

The event took place at Deputy Governor’s in Anglican Communion, Chapel of Praise, Lake Malinda, Achi, Ezi-Mbieri autonomous community, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state.

The Deputy Governor speaking during the thanksgiving session expressed happiness over how God has been merciful unto him, especially the way He saw his wife through the pregnancy period to the time of delivery without any problem.

Elated Prince Madumere blessed Zinachi, praying that she will grow in wisdom and with knowledge of God, assuring they will not shirk in their responsibility of brining her up with the fear of the Lord and in the way of the Lord.

The number two citizen of the State thanked everyone who came to rejoice with the family even as he said he had sent out invitation for Zinachi’s dedication.

Ven. Dr. Sunday Iherue carrying Zinachi Madumere during the Baby's Baptism while the parents watches in amazement

Meanwhile, the chaplain of Chapel of Praise, Ven. Dr. Sunday Iherue who also conducted the special thanksgiving service prayed God to accept all thanksgiving offering and appreciation of the number two family of the State, praying God to grant those who are looking for the fruit of the womb their heart desires.

He further encouraged the congregation to always believe the Lord; keep his words and be patient, saying God has plans for everyone who worships Him in spirit and in truth. In his sermon, titled, ‘It’s My Time’, he urged Christians to be consistent and faithful in what they do. He however revealed that the mystery of life lies with how God promotes those who are seen as less qualified, describing it as God’s grace at work.

He therefore charged all and sundry to borrow a leaf from the biblical Esther who remained prayerful, maintained good conduct and won herself into the heart of the king, while tacitly warning against hurrying into a decision that bring them to ruin due to temporary challenges.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere with Wife, Princess Roasemary Madumere with little Zinachi Madumere during Baby's Baptism and Dedication

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Imo State on Media

