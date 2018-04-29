Baptist Church members in Osun stage protest over headsmen killings in Nigeria

Members of the Baptist Church in Osun State on Sunday staged a peaceful protest against the herdsmen killings and insurgency in some part of the country.

The church called on President Mohammed Buhari to urgently find lasting solution to the disturbing situation.

Pastor Femi Abiola of the Calvary Baptist Church, Osogbo led other church members to stage the protest in some areas in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

He said the protest became necessary so that the world will know the challenges Nigerian Christians are currently experiencing in the hands of insurgents/herdsmen.

Abiola bemoaned the perpetual killings of innocent people including the children and urged the Federal government to act on time on the matter.