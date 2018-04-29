Oba of Benin laments killings by herdsmen

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’oba N’edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has lamented over the spate of killing of innocent people by herdsmen and urged the Nigeria Governors' Forum to assist the federal government to stop the killings.

The monarch also challenged the Presidency to surmount the national security challenges confronting the country by taking the necessary steps that would strengthen security in every part of the country.

Oba of Benin made the call on Saturday during a courtesy visit to Governor Aregbesola at Government House, Osogbo. He said it is necessary to promote peaceful coexistence among Nigerians and as well rescue the country from the shackles of insecurity that has daily become the lot of the citizenry.

The revered monarch lamented the level of insecurity in the country which he said has painted Nigeria in bad light in the comity of nations, hence the need for government at all levels to do the needful to end the menace.

According to him, "I want you to mobilise your colleagues in the Nigerian Governors' Forum to address the issue of insecurity in the country and do something to stop the unwarranted killings by Fulani herdsmen in Benue, Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Edo and other parts of the country.

"It is unfortunate that this is going on in our land, we want something to be quickly done as soon as possible so that Nigerians can know peace because people are being swallowed by cattle in the land.