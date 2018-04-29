Killings: ESOCS Church protest against killings, bloodshed across Nigeria.

Members of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS), Yewa Provincial Headquarters, Ilaro, Ogun State today stage a protest against killings across Nigeria. This is in response to the latest bloody incidents in Benue State, CAN declared what it tagged as a “National and International Sunday of Christian Protest,” to draw global attention to the unabating violence, mass murder and general insecurity across Nigeria.

Elder ‘Biodun Sanyaolu who is the National Treasurer of OAIC and the National Director of CAN while addressing the gathering vehemently rejected the violent activities of the Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram and the marauding Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.

Sanyaolu uses the opportunity to demand for the release of Leah Sharibu, the young school girl abducted by Boko Haram terrorists from the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State. He did not also forget to demand for the release of the rending Chibok school girls as well as all other Nigerians in captivity.

The National Director of CAN, therefore called on Federal Government under the leadership of President Mohamadu Buhari to act swiftly to put an end to the killings, he also advised the Federal Government to rise up and perform its constitutional responsibility of protecting citizens, adding that no excuse should be given for the wicked act and perpetrators should be brought to book.

Member of the ESOCS carried placards with different inscriptions: “Enough of Bloodshed in Nigeria,” “Enough of Unlawful Killings in the Country,’ “FG, Release Leah Sharibu from Bondage”, “FG, Stop Herdsmen Killings,’ ‘CAN rejects FG’s poor handling of Insecurity’, among others.

Prayer was offered to give the bereaved family in the affected areas the fortitude to bear the loss.

Signed.

Apostle Ekunola Gbenga

Provincial Secretary,

Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS),

Yewa Provincial Headquarters,

Ilaro.

Ogun State.

08035155836

[email protected]