Motorcycle snatchers meet waterloo in Ogun

Some motorcycle snatchers in Ogun State have met their waterloo and arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command.

Police said the two suspects specialised in robbing people of their motorcycle and taking such motorcycle to Benin Republic for sale.

The suspects, a 30-year-old man, Evans Ajaho and one Isaiah Aigba who is 21-year-old were arrested at Baagbon village in Odeda local government area of Ogun state.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the suspects were arrested following a distress call made to the Divisional Police Headquarters at Odeda.

The DPO of Odeda Police Division, CSP Muhammad Baba Suleiman got the distress call that the suspects snatched a Bajaj motorcycle at Alabata area at about 6:25 pm of 25th April 2018.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the DPO led the operation in which the suspects were apprehended.

According to him "On the strength of the distress call, the DPO led his men to block all the exit points in the area and the hoodlums were subsequently apprehended with the motorcycle."

"On interrogation, the duo confessed to have been in the business of motorcycle theft for quite some time and that they have standby buyers once they succeeded in taking such bike to Benin republic", the PPRO said.

The commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu directed that the suspects be transferred to Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad for discreet investigation and prosecution.