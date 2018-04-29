Army Nabs Four Boko Haram Suspects In Yobe State

Troops of 233 Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on 27 April 2018 while on raid operation to Mingel and Damagun in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe state nabbed four Boko Haram terrorists with their collaborator.

A statement issued Sunday by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, said the suspects who were all from Borno State include:

a. Chari Masaa - 40years

b. Gonbuzu Abar - 30years

c. Modu Moduchollo - 20 years

d. Titta Masawa - 20 years

While their collaborator was Gambo Idrisa - 30 years. And Items recovered include:

a. Four Techno phones.

b. A cash of N150,000.00 only.

Similarly, troops of Forward Operation Base, Potiskum on 26 April 2018 while on routine patrol arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Mr Sailsu Musa - 30 years of Sabon Gari Duddaye village in Nangere Local Government Area. .

5. The general public is therefore advised to report any suspicious movements to the security agents for necessary action.