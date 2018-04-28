PCNI To Provide More Interventions in Bama Town... Provides Ultra Modern Sophisticated Medical Equipment, Kits and Tools

The Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative (PCNI) has pledged to provide more Interventions in bama town with the return of thousands of IDPs, reopening of schools, markets, motor parks, hospital, GSM Providers, Mopol, police station, court , LGC secretariat, civil authorities, private and public organizations including para military agencies and the Vigilante Hunters among others.

The Vice Chairman of the PCNI, Alhaji Tijani Tumsa stated this yesterday when he led PCNI team to bama town on inspection of facilities and amenities provided to the returnee IDPs and other establishments as part of the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement process of the federal government.

It will be recalled that PCNI has been supporting and financing some of the projects in collaboration with the Borno state Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) which Professor Babagana Umara spearheads as the State Commissioner.

The PCNI team has also inspected the entire bama town after which the Vice Chairman who led the team indicated interest to intervene more in the town which was seriously destroyed by boko haram insurgents and was still under going reconstruction by the combined government and non governmental organizations such as, PCNI, Dangote Foundation, Indmi Foundation, Borno State Ministry of RRR, UNHCR and other government agencies , pointing out that, the town still needs more support to fully regain its loss glory as a commercial nerve center of Sahara trade to the Central Africa and beyond.

Alhaji Tumsa also interacted with the 73 ward and village heads of Bama emirate council , assuring that, federal government will continue to support them to cushion their sufferings.

However, the people of the town solicited for support or Interventions on food, cash grants to empower them, agricultural implements for farming and the repair of the dilapidated Bama-Maiduguri road as their immediate pressing needs.

The PCNI team earlier paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Bama, His Royal Highness, Kyari Ibrahim Ibn Umar El-kanemi in his Maiduguri temporary palace where the royal father appealed for more Interventions to the returnee IDPs and town to enable the state government complete the rebuilding of some public facilities including his palace in order to speed up the return of his subjects to their homes.

The traditional ruler also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his show of concern and support to the people and government of Borno state, especially, the funding of the PCNI.

Alhaji Tijani Tumsa who represented the Chairman of the PCNI, General Theophilus Danjumma, retired told newsmen in an interview in Bama town that he was actually impressed with the progress of work done so far in the town, especially, the rebuilding of public infrastructures which the PCNI has been funding.

He also said that PCNI has apart from supporting the full rehabilitation of the Bama General hospital which was accommodating thousands of IDPs as a designated IDPs camp, the committee has also provided modern hospital equipment worth one billion naira that would soon be fixed as soon as the rehabilitation work was completed.