Oba of Benin pays historical visit Ooni in Ile-Ife

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II today paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The visit was a carnival of sort because of its colourful nature. Local drummers, dancers and other entertainers from Osun and Benin entertained the guests of the Ooni at the palace.

There was watertight security in the palace as security operatives were seen all over the places to ensure orderliness.

The Ooni of Ife was joined by some other top traditional rulers in Osun and some indigenes of Ife to receive Oba Ewuare in Ile-Ife.

Prominent indigenes of Ife said the visit of the Oba of Benin was very significant and that it would promote national unity.