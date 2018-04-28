TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Son of late Guinean President Ahmed Sekou Toure arrested in Texas over forced labor

By The Nigerian Voice
Mohamed and Denise Cros-Toure

The son of the late Guinean President Ahmed Sekou Toure and his wife have been arrested in Texas for allegedly enslaving a countrywoman in their Texas home.

Mohamed and Denise Cros-Toure were being held in a federal detention facility Friday. The maximum penalty for a forced-labor conviction is 20 years in the United States.

Their detention was pending a probable cause hearing Monday in Fort Worth on a forced labor charge.

Toure’s attorney, Brady Wyatt, told The Associated Press that his client is the son of late Guinean President Ahmed Sekou Toure.

Cros-Toure’s attorney Scott Palmer denied the allegations and told AP that the woman, whose name has not been released, was a distant relative sent from Guinea as a child to be raised alongside the couple’s three children.


