APC Releases Congresses Date, Fixes 23th June 2018 For National Convention

All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the be dates for its ward, local government and state Congresses.

The party also fixed 23rd June 2018 for its national convention in Abuja.

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in a statement released the new dates for the congresses and convention after the Convention Planning Committee meeting yesterday.

The ruling party said the congresses were to hold between 5th May 2018 and Saturday May 19 2018 while the national convention is slated for Saturday June 23.

“The 2018 ward congresses to elect ward officers will hold on Saturday, 5 May 2018,” the statement said.

The party said it set aside 7 – 9 May, 2018 for appeals from ward congresses and local government congresses to elect LGA officers will hold on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

“From Monday 14th – Wednesday 16th May, 2018 is slated for appeals from LGA congresses

“Saturday 19th May 2018 state congresses to elect state officers.

“While Monday 21st – Wednesday 23rd May, 2018 is for appeals from state congresses.

“The national convention of the party to elect national officers will hold on Saturday, June 23, 2018,” the statement said.