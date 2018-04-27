Delta Government Converts Official Quarters Status From Tenancy To Owner-Occupier 

As part of its social responsibilities in providing housing for civil servants in the state, the Delta State Government has approved the conversion of the status of the current residents of the Junior and Middle Management Staff Quarters in Asaba from tenancy to owner-occupier.

This was one of the decisions taken during the State Executive Council (SEC), meeting held Tuesday at the EXCO chambers of Government House, Asaba.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, speaking after the meeting, said that under the new arrangement, occupiers of the quarters would pay N800, 000.00 for the one-bedroom apartments and N1, 600,000.00 for the two-bedroom apartments.

“Modalities for the payments by the residents would be determined in due course, through the Delta Trust Mortgage Bank”, Mr. Ukah revealed.

He also disclosed that the EXCO approved the award of the contract for the completion of the second phase of outstanding works of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, and the transfer of ownership of Ughelli Modern Market to the authorities of Ughelli North Local Government Council.

Mr. Ukah stated that as part of the state Human Capital Development, the meeting approved the release of fund for 2016/2017 Students' Special Assistance Scheme.

The appointment of His Royal Majesty, Akpojotor Ekpo I, the Okpara-Uku of the Orogun Kingdom was equally approved, the Commissioner for Information added.