Troops Of Operation Lafiya Dole Repel Boko Incursion Into Jidari Polo Maiduguri

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have in the late hours of Thursday 26 April 2018 successfully repelled Boko Haram Terrorists' incursion into the outskirt of Jidari Polo area of Molai axis in Maiduguri city.

A statement issued Friday by Major General ROGERS NICHOLAS, the Theater Commander, Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE said Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE with the support of the Air Task Force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as other security agencies including the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) quickly mobilised to the area and cleared the boko Haram terrorists incursion.

The troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are currently in pursuit of the Boko Haram Terrorists and have dominated the area while also patrolling the general area of Jidari.

Therefore, the general public and residents of the area that have earlier flee are enjoined to return to their residences.

They are further encourage to report any suspicious persons to security agencies currently patrolling the area.