International | 27 April 2018 07:59 CET

Bill Cosby found guilty in sexual-assault trial, faces up to 30 years in prison

By The Rainbow
Bill Cosby  was found guilty of all charges in a sexual assault trial by a jury on Thursday after 14 hours of deliberations.

Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting  Andrea Constand  at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, home in January 2004.

Cosby, 80, faces up to 30 years in prison for the conviction on all counts. Even before the verdict, Cosby suffered an unimaginable fall from his perch as “America's Dad” on the hit The Cosby Show in the 1980s after rising to prominence as one of America's first mainstream black comedians.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele immediately moved to revoke Cosby's bail following the conviction, prompting an explosion from Cosby.

“Your Honor, he has the wealth to go any place in the world,” Steele told Judge Stephen O'Neill. “He's got a plane.”

“He doesn't have a plane, you asshole!” Cosby yelled back (he sold the plane sometime ago, according to trial testimony.)

O'Neill refused to budge and allowed Cosby to be released on bail before his sentencing hearing.


