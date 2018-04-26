We Will Revamp Agriculture In Imo If Elected As Governor – Imo Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has pledged to revamp agricultural sector in Imo State, saying that it will be in his first-line priority area when Imo people elect him into office as their Governor come, 2019.

Prince Madumere made the statement while fielding questions from select newsmen this evening on his arrival at Port-Harcourt International airport, Rivers State.

He described agriculture as the mainstay of any economy, saying that any State that is not self-reliant in food production and cannot feed its populace is a failed State.

He, however, acknowledged that there is need for re-invention of more functional policies to improve Agriculture in the State, which he said is not at par with the rapid growth in population.

He therefore vowed to change the tide in the State having been able to troubleshoot the challenges being faced by farmers especially those involved in growing food crops. He said his team is fine tuning a blueprint with which to help the growers increase their yields and also create markets and opportunities for higher value for their produce.

His words; “Agriculture is the mainstay of any economy including the world largest economies. If elected by the good people of Imo State, I have an approach that will make Agriculture very attractive. Of course, we must find a way to make agriculture attractive to our people. Technology and well researched policy trust will change our status in agriculture and it is achievable.

More importantly, we shall make farming as a delightful vocation because of the incentives and other values we are going to bring into it. I am happy these days when I hear our youths say; “I am a farmer.” These ones we need to encourage first.

Speaking further, the Deputy Governor said he is happy with the wealth of experience he has garnered in the course of serving as the Deputy Governor of Imo State. He added that God has exposed him to the key contacts, with which he can leverage on to better the lots of the people of the State.

It will be recalled that Prince Madumere’s interest in ensuring that agriculture is strengthened that made followed up on FADAMA to attract FADAMA III (Additional Financing), which has kicked off in the State.

Prince Madumere recently, has promised to improve education in the State, commending the State government he is part of for making education free, a policy he said has made education accessible to every family in the state, a feat he said is a function of sacrifice.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media