Photo Report: Kemi Adeosun At Paris Conference On Fight Against The Financing Of Terrorism In Paris

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with the Minister of Finance, Republic of Niger, Mr. Hassoumi Massoudou, during the International Conference on Fight Against the Financing of Terrorism in Paris, France, on Thursday, 26th April, 2018

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with the Minister of Finance, Republic of Niger, Mr. Hassoumi Massoudou, during the International Conference on Fight Against the Financing of Terrorism in Paris, France, on Thursday, 26th April, 2018