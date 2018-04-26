Nigerian Army Sets Up Media Operation Centre For Operation Last Hold

The Nigerian Army has set up a Media Operation Centre for the ongoing Operation LAST HOLD in the North East.

The Centre was established to coordinate all matters relating to media activities as well as dissemination of useful and timely information to the general public.

A statement issued Thursday by the Director Army Public Relations, DAPR, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu said the operation was expected to last 4 months commencing from 1st May 2018 and it entails deployment of additional 4 maneouvre brigades.

The end of Operation LAST HOLD was the total defeat of Boko Haram Terrorists to facilitate the restoration of fishing, farming and other economic activities in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Media Centre will coordinate all information emanating from the theatre in both traditional and social media platforms for prompt and adequate dissemination of information to ensure the successful conduct of the operation.

The Centre will be coordinated by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai.

The general public is requested to follow the activities of Operation LAST HOLD through the #operationLASTHOLD, Nigerian Army website and its social media platforms on www.army.mil.ng , Facebook/NigrianArmy, [email protected] or call 193 for more information and clarification.

The Nigerian Army reiterated its loyalty and subordination to the civil authority at all times while carrying out its constitutional role.

The statement added that the Army will continue to uphold its core values of loyalty, courage, professionalism, discipline, and sacrifice in the interest of a united and prosperous Nigeria.