Dr Brimah Drags Buhari To UN Over Nationwide Killings, Declares Global Protests Over Insecurity

Human right advocate and aspirant in the 2019 presidential elections, Dr. Perry Brimah has reported the Buhari administration to the United Nations while calling for global protests for the protection of life and properties of the Nigerian masses.

In a letter sent to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on April 23rd, Dr Brimah, the convener of Cabal Must Go movement decried the assignment of most of the nation's police for the protection of the wealthy cabal while only a handful were left to secure the entire nation of 180 million, as admitted by the nation's police chief .

Protesting the deadly injustice in the nation while proffering immediate solutions to reduce the rate of killings, Dr Brimah wrote in his letter ,

"Nigeria’s police chief, IGP Ibrahim Idris openly admitted that 80% of Nigeria’s police were employed as bodyguards for “Very Important Persons,” “the Cabal” rather than engaged in securing the nation from rampant crime and terror. This absurdity in clear violation of the right to life, liberty and security of person as enshrined in Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The police is yet to remove this entire 80% and assign them to their rightful duty to protect the citizens of the state. The military have been rather deployed to replace the misused and absent police and their (the battle-trained military’s) inappropriate and overhanded actions have resulted in the above-listed and numerous other gross violations with deadly implications to the citizenry and routinely overwhelmed few (20%) remaining citizen serving police." See: http://ends.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/No-Police-And-No-Justice-In-Nigeria-.pdf

Calling for nationwide and global protests at all embassies and international organization offices, Dr Brimah in a press release and recorded video statement [ https://youtu.be/8dRi2T1jLgk ] called on all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to embark on protests tagged, #ProtectMe, from May 2nd, calling for a total security overhaul in Nigeria and on the Buhari government to immediately redeploy the 80% police force guarding the cabal and station these men around the nation to prevent abductions and terror.

