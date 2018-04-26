Re:  Advertisement For Direct Short Service Commission Course 2018

1.The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication in some sections of the media particularly in the social media requesting members of the general public to apply for Direct Short Service commission into the Nigerian Army (NA).

2. The Nigerian Army wishes to state that the said publication did not emanate from the Nigerian Army rather it is the handy work of fraudsters trying to obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public.

3. The Army also wishes to reiterate that the advertisement for Commission into the NA could not be placed in any social media platforms nor given a time frame of only four days for interested candidates to apply.

4. Once again, the Army wishes to disassociate itself from the said advertisement and

advised members of the general public to beware of the fraudsters trying to dupe unsuspecting applicants.

5. Furthermore, the Nigerian Army will inform the general public through the appropriate quarters when the need arises.

6. Those involved in such criminal acts are advised to desist from it in their own interest.

7. You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your news media.

8. Thank you for your usual support and cooperation.

TEXAS CHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations