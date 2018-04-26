MOSOP Congratulate Its President on His Election as Chair of World Bank Committee

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) congratulates its President, Comrade Legborsi Saro Pyagbara on his election into the chairmanship of the Coordination Committee of the Stakeholder Advisory Network(SAN) on Climate Finance of the World Bank.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Mr. Fegalo Nsuke, the election of Mr. Pyagbara into the leadership of the body is a validation of the giant strides of MOSOP in the international community and a recognition of the leadership qualities of the MOSOP President, Comrade Legborsi Saro Pyagbara.

The Publicity Secretary called on Ogoni People to rally round their leader to enable him succeed in the onerous task at the global level. The SAN was created two years ago by the Climate Investment Funds of the World Bank and draws membership from all the Climate finance mechanisms namely Global Environment Facility(GEF), Green Climate Fund, Adaptation Fund, Special Climate Fund and Least Developed Countries Fund. Its members consist of the private sector, indigenous peoples, academic institutions, experts and civil society.

The election took place on the sidelines of the just concluded meetings of the international monetary fund