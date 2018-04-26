Reps summon President Buhari to appear before it over herdsmen killings

The House of Representatives has summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to answer questions about the frequent outbreaks of violence in central Nigeria which have left hundreds dead this year.

The Reps took this measure on Wednesday following the attack on a Catholic church in Benue state which left 16 people dead, including two priests.

Members of the House at the plenary expressed their disappointment at the handling of security in the land, and subsequently resolved through a voice vote to invite the president to come answer questions around the subject which has become the most challenging issue in the country.

Many Nigerians are not happy that insecurity appears to have engulfed the land three years after the President, whose major plank of campaign was security, came into office.

It is not clear if President Buhari will agree to appear before the House. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, was non-commital when he was asked during Channels Tv Politics Today programme whether the president would agree to such summon or not. He simply said that Buhari would respond to it when the matter if officially communicated to him.