G9 rejects President Buhari's second-term bid

The umbrella body of all Self Determination groups in Nigeria the G9 has stoutly condemned Buhari's proposed prolongation of his tyrannical dictatorship calling it a sour joke.

In a release signed by the Convener of G9, Akogun Tola Adeniyi, the Jagun Oodua of Yorubaland, the Group 'frowned on any attempt by any party, any body or groups that may want to conspire with Buhari to prolong the sufferings of Nigerians, the unrelenting murderous onslaughts on innocent Nigerians in five out of the six geo-political zones of the country, the arrogant impunity, the unprecedented crass nepotism, the promotion and encouragement of mediocrity, the lack-luster administration, the insensitivity of the leadership, the humongous corruption and other social and political mishaps that have characterized Buhari's 10th grade junta since inception.'

“We thought it was a grave humour when we first learnt that President Muhammadu Buhari, who thinks Nigeria begins and ends in Daura, was interested in extending his entrapment of Nigerians beyond the painful four years” the statement reads, ”until we started seeing rented crowds in Kano and even in London crying their voices hoarse that the best thing for them was a continuation of sleeplessness, hunger, cluelessness, devastation of the land, ethnic cleansing and the destruction of the future of Nigerians' youths which Buhari's cabal controlled government symbolizes.”

“It is our contention that Buhari's government is by far worse than Abacha's in its insensitivity to the quantity and quantum of the weight of murderousness and orgy of brutish and brutal carnage that have pervaded the land.”

Akogun Tola Adeniyi

“Buhari himself continues to exhibit monumental ignorance on world stage and the embarrassment his lack of grasp and frequent gaffs and goofs have caused the image of Nigeria and Africa is beyond words.”

“President Buhari has succeeded in dividing Nigeria along ethnic and religious lines and has thus shredded whatever was left of Nigeria's fragile unity while turning blind eye on the ruinous activities of herdsmen.”

“Buhari will be remembered the way Adolf Hitler permitted the pogrom of 6 million Jews and the way the infamous Nero was partying while Rome was burning.”

“Nigeria cannot afford the craziness of allowing President Buhari, an unrepentant and rabid sectional champion, to stay a day longer in office beyond May 29 next year unless the country is ready for the grave.” G9 concluded.