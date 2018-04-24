European Union/British Council Train 160 Traditional Rulers, prescribes, 40 Women in Borno on Conflict Management

The European Union (EU) in collaboration with the British Council (BC) and Conflict Management of Nigeria (CMN) has trained 160 traditional rulers, 160 traditional ruler's scribes or secretaries and 40 women or wives of the traditional rulers in both Borno and Biu Emirates of Borno state.

The National Programme Manager, Professor Mohammed Tabiu disclosed this Tuesday during a Dissemination and Lesson Learning Workshop on Capacity Building Programme for Traditional Rulers and Community Leaders of Borno and Biu Emirate Councils of Borno state organized by Green Horizon and Enhancing State and Community Level Conflict Management Capacity in the North East of Nigeria held at the Shehu Palace Conference Hall Maiduguri.

He added that the team was at the palace to further discuss and intimate the royal father on the progress made so far on the maintenance of law and justice in the country from the training which include our traditional old system dispute resolution.

Professor Tabiu noted also that the programme was targeted at strengthening the conflict resolution system that was in existence to enhance peace building and Conflict resolution among the people in the society involving ward, village and district heads and other stakeholders.

He said the programme was also to control and curtail crisis at the rural level and within communities before it escalates, stressing out that, that was the reason the training took place in Borno and Biu emirates with a view for people and other stakeholders to respect the rights of the citizens or fundamental human rights.

The National Programme Manager said also that plans were underway to establish electronic record keeping system for the traditional rulers and their scribes for the purpose of proper record keeping.

Earlier, the Borno State Team Leader of the programme, Hajiya Zara Goni said the British Council and Conflict Management of Nigeria are committed to actively raise the morale and quality of life of every citizen which informed the organization of the workshop.

She added that the task before the organizers of the workshop was to revive the traditional system of justice as the system that works for the people, pointing out that, the mission of the programme was also to provide practical step by step assistance to ensure the system works.

Hajiya Zara also expressed hope and confidence in the traditional rulers of the Kanem Borno empire who have outstanding track records of leadership, hospitality, peace and unity of their people.

In his remark, the Shehu of Borno, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar El Kanemi said all those causing trouble and conflicts or crises in Borno were non indigenes right from the time immemorial to date including the boko Haram insurgency.

He said kanuri people are peaceful people and known to be religious and reciters as well as memorizers of the holy Koran as they never cause conflict or crisis.

He urged the people to cooperate with the government to end the insurgency, pointing out that, only the government can rid the state and region of insecurity because it is the responsibility of government to provide security to lives and property of its people.

The royal father lamented on the wanton destruction and killings as well as abduction and suicide bombings in Borno state while describing the boko haram crisis as unfortunate.

He commended the organizers of the workshop, noting that, traditional rulers are part and parcel of government at all kevels of government , blaming government for removing conflict resolution system from the hands of the traditional rulers while advising the government to revise the policy or trend to the old traditional system of conflict resolution by reforming the system.

According to him, traditional rulers play a great and significant role in peace building and Conflict resolution at any level which should be respected.