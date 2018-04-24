Secondus Lash Back On Buhari, Says Nigeria’s Youth Are Not Lazy

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has replied President Muhammadu Buhari, that the country’s youths are not lazy.

“Our youths are not lazy at all, our youths are leaders of tomorrow, they are resourceful and they are intelligent”, he stressed.

The PDP National chairman stated this Saturday in Asaba during a grand reception organized in honour of the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, by the Anioma Nation, at the Cenotaph.

Secondus assured Nigerians that the PDP had learnt their lessons and would not disappoint them come 2019, “this is a new PDP and by the special grace of God, we will regain our lost grounds, no amount of intimidation, no amount of blackmail will stop Nigerians for voting PDP in 2019 and the PDP is set to take over”.

He said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the centre “is a sinking ship, for the interest of this country, we sympathize with our people in states where people are being attacked”, he stated.

Meanwhile, chairman of the planning committee for the event and incumbent senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, was conspicuously absent from the event.

It was gathered that Senator Nwoaboshi, was allegedly arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged financial crime.

The absence of Nwoaboshi, at the event however, gave his opponent in the 2019 senatorial race, Prince Ned Nwoko, who apparently stole the event.