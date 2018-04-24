Cds Sympathizes With Injured Mnjtf Troops In N'djamena, Niger Republic

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin has visited Nigerian, Cameroonian and Chadian troops who are undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the ongoing Operation AMNI FAKAT in the Lake Chad Basin and sympathized with them.

Colonel Timothy Antigha, Chief of Military Public Information MNJTF, N'Djamena , Chad Republic in a statement today Tuesday said General Olonisakin was received at the Chadian Air Force Base in N'DJAMENA, Niger Republic by the Force Commander , Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, Major General Lucky Irabor, the Representative of the Chadian Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General N'guinambaye Bardé Michel and other Senior Officers.

Speaking at the bedside of the soldiers at the Renaissance Hospital in N'DJAMENA, General Olonisakin expressed the appreciation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the sacrifices of the wounded soldiers and assured that every effort will be made to ensure their speedy recovery.

The Chief of Defence Staff also visited wounded Cameroonian and Chadian troops at the Military Hospital N'Djamena, where he commended their courage and doggedness in fighting along side Nigerian and Nigerien troops, in a Sub regional effort to rid the Lake Chad Basin of violent extremism and terrorism.

General Olonisakin donated medicine and clothings towards the up keep of the wounded troops.

It would be recalled that a forth night ago the Force Commander, Multinational Task Force, Major General Lucky Irabor flagged off Operation AMNI FAKAT in Douoma. The operation is aimed at flushing out Boko Haram terrorists from its last stronghold in the heart of the Lake Chad Basin.

End