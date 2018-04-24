No Lassa Fever In Borno – Health Commissioner

The town of Lassa after which the disease Lassa Fever is named may be in Borno but the State Government says it currently has no case of Lassa Fever.

The Borno state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia has said that borno state curewntly does not have anty case of Lassa Fever from any part of the state.

The cimmissiiner who stated this today in a statement also said that "the only time it was recorded was in 1969, when lassa virus infected a missionary lady and subsequently killed about 5 other persons. "

"After the missionary and the 5 others died, tests identified and isolated the strange virus, which was named Lassa Fever."

Lassa is a name of a town in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, where the missionary lady was first infected, some 49 years ago.

Dr Mshelia however said that since then, there has been no confirmed case.

“Last year, in February, we had a scare at Zabarmari. Tests run on her turned out to be negative".

He said that the state is prepared; equipped with drugs, protective gears, and designated isolation centres, should any case arise.

According to him, apart from massive sensitization of the people, Borno Government had also quickly put up a standing Lassa Fever Rapid Response team, ready to tackle any case that may arise.