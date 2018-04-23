TCN inaugurates 100MVA transformers, assures incremental power supply

In line with the policy of this administration on Incremental Power to increase electricity supply in Nigeria, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commissioned 100 MVA transformers at 132/33KV Alimosho substation, aimed to boost electricity supply to residents within Ikeja Disco

Mr Usman Mohammed, while commissioning the project in Lagos said the company is concerned beyond increasing the quantum of power to the quality of electricity being supplied.

Mohammed said that TCN is implementing the Transmission Rehabilitation & Expansion Program, which seeks to strengthen grid infrastructure for enhanced wheeling capacity that offers redundancy, consistent with the requirements of N-1 reliability criterion.

He said that the TREP provide the necessary operational flexibility and reliable power delivery to the Distribution Companies and other class of customers connected directly to the National Grid

Mohammed said that the upgrading of 1X30MVA with 1x100MVA transformer at Alimosho 132/33KV transmission substation has raised the station output capacity from 160 MVA to 230 MVA

``With this development, TCN has not only established adequate Transformer capacity to serve these parts of part of Lagos but has also provided the necessary redundancy in line with the requirements of N-1 reliability criterion at Alimosho transmission substations at present.

``In addition, two projects under the transmission rehabilitation and expansion program will intervene in Lagos and environs.

``The Nigeria Electricity Transmission Access Project (NETAP) will significantly upgrade the following substations; Ijora, Lekki, Alagbon, Alausa, Maryland, Otta, Egbin, Omowu odofun, Itire and Akoka.

``Similarly the preparation for the Lagos Ogun Transmission Project financed by JICA has reached advanced stage.

``The project will build transmission lines and substations in Likosi, Arigbajo, Badagry, New Agbara, Mountain of Fire and Redeem etc,’’ he said.

Mohammed said that all the projects that TCN is implementing in Lagos and Ogun State are consistent with both states policies on power development.

He said that TCN would appreciate the support of the two states in resolving ROW and disputes over land where substations have been built.

He said that the ongoing project was part of the world bank 300 million dollars on International Development Association credit to support the rehabilitation and upgrade of Nigeria’s electricity transmission substations and lines.

He said that the project was part of the federal government’s power sector recovery programme to boost electricity generation and distribution system.

He said that the Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project would help to address key bottlenecks in the transmission network and improve access to affordable and reliable electricity service to Nigerians.

The TCN boss said that the company has secured close to $2billion for the rehabilitation of national grid infrastructure and expansion of its transmission capacities up to 20,000 megawatts target within the next three years.

He, however, lauded the Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power Works and Housing under whose leadership, TCN is transformed from the weakest to the strongest in the NEI value change.

``I wish to use this occasion to call on the distribution companies to invest in their network so that the massive investment by TCN and generation companies can lead to economic growth and development of Nigeria.

According to him, with the replacement of 1X30MVA with 1X100MVA, 132/33kV transformers at Alimosho 132/33KV substation, the communities under the network of Ikeja DISCO are expected to experience remarkable improvement in power supply.

``This would increase supply to Gowon Estate, Shagari estate, New Ipaja, Ayobo, Abule Egba, Ekoro, Ajasa command, Okunola,Idimu Road, Olorun Adaba, Shasha, Sanyos Layout, Akowonjo, Orile-Agege, Arigbanla, Dopemu,Tower Alumium, Oko Oba, Oki etc. (NAN)

The MD said that TCN is also collaborating with Japanese government on the rehabilitation of Apapa and Akangba under a grant support. Similar arrangement is being made for the rehabilitation and upgrading of Isolo, Ikeja west and Ojo Substations.

According tpo him, TCN is about to sign contracts for the rehabilitation of both the 2nd 330kV and 132kV GIS Substations. This is expected to make the second 330kV Egbin line that had been out for more than four years available.

