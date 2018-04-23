Parliamentary Support Group Is A Means To Derail Democratic Governance In Nigeria – CNDG

The Parliamentary Support Group under the Chairmanship of former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Secretary is a means to destablize the 8th leadership of the National Assembly.

This was contained in a press release on Monday, 23rd April, 2018 by the Concerned Nigerian for Democratic Governance Chairman, Kelvin Adegbenga. He said that forming a Parliamentary Support Group because of the reform of the Electoral Act is a sign that the entire members of the Support Group want to truncate Nigeria’s hard earned Democracy.

“Nigerians are seriously concerned about the activities of some so called Senators who have not considered the plight of suffering in their constituencies; who cannot boost of empowering anybody in the communities that elected them, yet forming a Support Group to support the failed administration of the All Progressive Congress (APC) under President Muhammadu Buhari, Adegbenga said.

He commended the Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki for disbandment of the group which is aimed at derailing the leadership of the National Assembly and truncate democratic governance of the country.

“We must commend other majority of distinguished Senators who stood behind the Senate President in ensuring that the selfish motive of few ones at the Red Chambers did not see the light of the day.

“In as much as freedom of association is allowed, the Parliamentary Support Group is not one of such group that should be allowed any freedom because it is evil and satanic in motives, Adegbenga concluded.