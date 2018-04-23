Barack and Michelle Obama 'send a Letter' to daughter's boyfriend

Barack and Michelle Obama appear to approve of daughter Malia's wealthy Harvard boyfriend, Rory Farquharson .

In fact, as the Daily Mail diary editor Charlotte Griffiths has reported, a source says the former First Couple has sent a letter to the beau to apologize for being so famous!

“The Obamas are said to be concerned about the attention their daughter's famous name might bring upon Rory – a former head boy at top public school Rugby – and his family,” Griffiths has written

But according to British high-society insiders, Rory's parents, Charles and Catherine “are telling anyone who will listen about their son's exciting correspondence from the former U.S. President.”

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Malia can't get enough of her wealthy English-born boyfriend.

Malia, 19, and Rory, 20, have been spotted in PDA since they met while studying at college last year.

The two left their college campus at Harvard recently to share a date in New York City .

Farquharson smoked a cigarette during the outing. Malia's father, former President Barack, is known to also be a cigarette smoker, and she has been seen puffing them on occasion .

Tall, skinny Rory is from a rich family as his dad is a chief executive at a bank, making him look like a great catch for Malia.

As Radar has previously reported, Barack and former First Lady Michelle's daughter has calmed down since she started seeing Rory. She had previously been labeled a hard partier after various incidents including a head banging display at the Lollapalooza music festival .

Malia was also criticized for twerking in a Washington, D.C. nightclub late at night .

At one point, her worried dad reportedly monitored his wild child when she lived in New York City , sources said.

But now, it looks like Malia has settled into her romance and college life — and her parents are eager to have Rory stick around!