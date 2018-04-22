Japan releases $2.5 million for Early Recovery interventions in NorthEast... UNDP, FG and Japan Govt Launch New Project

Towards Support that will help in consolidating gains made so far in giving back hope to the ravaged communities in the north east of Nigeria following boko Haram activities, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Federal Government of Nigeria and the Government of Japan have launched a new project that will support Early Recovery and Community Stabilization in Nigeria’s North East region.

This was followed by the release of USD 2,500,000 by the Government of Japan which will fund interventions to support victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the three most affected States of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

The project will be implemented by UNDP to build on ongoing activities that the Government of Japan has been supporting since 2015 which have facilitated the rehabilitation of 16 public infrastructures and provided emergency employment to more than 1,400 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and returnees.

In addition, more than 3000 farmers and over 700 small businesses have been supported with inputs and capital that helped improve and expand their sources of livelihood.

The funding from the Government of Japan will be utilized within the framework of Integrated Community Stabilization Programme which UNDP has been implementing in the region and intended to directly benefit 125,000 people in the three States.

An additional one million people will indirectly benefit from interventions under the project that will be Implemented through an integrated approach.

The project’s goal is to support over 2,200 farmers, 500 small businesses, 5 community public infrastructures and provide emergency employment to over 850 community members.

“This support from the Government of Japan will help consolidate gains made so far in giving back hope to communities and families who’s coping mechanisms have been strained, nine years into the crisis,” said Edward Kallon,

UNDP Resident Representative, who is UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon added that there are still a lot of needs to be met in the region towards laying a solid foundation for development to take place again.

“More partnerships and support will be needed to meet them,” kallon said.

His Excellency, Sadanobu Kusaoke, the Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, reassured that the Government of Japan will continue to support Nigerian people’s efforts aimed at restoring stability and livelihoods for the communities in in the North East region.