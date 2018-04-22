Panegyrics As Young Author Unveils New Book In Awka

It was indeed a moment of panegyrics, inspiration and motivation as an award-winning author and presenter - Mrs Chudie Juliet unveiled her new 'world class' novel in Awka titled "The Mother's Heart Bleeds".......Let Every Woman Have Her Crown"

The event which took place in the auditorium hall of the Prof. Kenneth Dike Central E-Library Awka attracted a titanic crowd made up of youths, students, , religious leaders, philanthropists, business moguls, men of the press, readers and writers alike, among others.

Speaking after the breaking the kola nut, the father of the author, the father of the day Chief Emmanuel Chibuko (Onwa of Umumba) described the event as quite apt, owing to the fact that special thing is worth doing in a special way. He showered praises on the author for coming out fully with such a high standard beginning, even as he eulogizesd the crowd for honouring the invitation.

On her own part, the acting director of the Prof. Kenneth Dike Central E-Library Awka, Miss Nkechi Udenze who described book as soul of the body also commended the effort of the young Chudie Juliet for creatively utilizing her God-given talent and skills in the right way which culminated to the coming into existence of the new book. She also admonished and encouraged the youths to read voraciously at all times, as a good reader always has greater advantage over one who does not read, both in academics, in the society and in the field of literary arts.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Onitsha-born Anambra author Mrs. Juliet Chudie appreciated the executive governor of the state Chief Dr. Willie Obiano for being a youth minded governor who has laid a strong foundation as well as made the environment favourable for the youths to thrive in the state.

While narrating the central idea of the novel and the circumstances that led to its writing, she described the classical novel as a clarion call for every young girl or woman out there to know and believe that there is something great, unique and special in her, which she should never allow the circumstances of life or dependence on people to ruin down, thereby denying her of her crown, honour and pride.

She equated her book with a therapy which soothed her mind and gave her the reason to move on with her life, narrating how she was left alone in the pool of sorrows and often avoided by her close friends quite after the untimely death of her beloved husband who left her with two kids, one being barely a month old.

Speaking to the news men after the event, the mother of the author, Mrs. Juliet Ngene whose joy knew no bound, simply described her daughter as her pride, even as she showered panegyrics on her, praying that her dreams and visions take her far in life.

One of the launchers Apostle Amaka Akigwe (the CEO of Apostle Amaka Care Foundation) who graced the occasion also noted that the author began with a high standard and deserved to be encouraged to do even the more, as she has really proved her worth in the field of pen.

The high point of the event included poetry recitation by other poets and authors in the house, cutting of the launching cake, official unveiling of the book (by Queen Igboezuo Oluchukwu) and the formal launching proper.