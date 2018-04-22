Edd Kimber, The Great British Bake Off is coming to 2018 #GTBankFoodDrink Fair

Edd Kimber is a Chef, TV Presenter and the first winner of The Great British Bake Off, UK's most popular baking competition.

Since winning The Great British Bake Off, Edd has gone on to become the resident chef on The Alan Titchmarsh show, after which he started his own show, Edd and John's Christmas Bakes, and has appeared on a host of other programmes, such as Sunday Brunch, The Wright Stuff, Channel 5 News, BBC Breakfast, and Market Kitchen.

Edd also writes and styles for the BBC Good Food magazine and has had his recipes published in The Guardian, Delicious, Marie Claire, House Beautiful and amongst others. He is an author of two cook books and shares baking recipes from his blog “The Boy Who Bakes.”

On Sunday (6:30pm – 7:30pm), April 29th, Edd Kimber will be at the GTBank Food and Drink where he will treat guests to an exciting Masterclass on the secrets to mouthwatering pastries.

To attend his masterclass, visit https://foodanddrink.gtbank.com/registration/masterclass/ for FREE.

The GTBank Food & Drink Fair is an annual food exhibition, proudly sponsored by Guaranty Trust Bank. The event is focused on promoting small businesses in the food industry by organizing a food fair that attracts thousands of food lovers around Nigeria and beyond. The upcoming event holds on April 29th, 30th & May 1st, at Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. 10 am – 9 pm (daily). Attendance is totally FREE and is open to all.

