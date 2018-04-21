Ayem Akpatuma: Taraba Students Honour Nigerian Army, Commander Over Peace Efforts 

Students of Taraba State origin under the auspices of Southern Taraba Students' Peace Initiative yesterday applauded the successes of Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba state and environs, lauding the Nigerian Army Leadership for its intervention in the protection of lives and properties across the state.

The students drawn from various higher institutions in the country whilst paying a 'thank you visit' to the Commanding Officer of 93 battalion Nigerian Army, Ada Barrack Takum, Taraba State, Lt. Col. Ibrahim Gambari, they further lauded the Commander for his exceptional roles and landmark achievements within the state.

The students applauded the charismatic leadership roles of the Commanding Officer and accorded him a leadership award of excellence as an "Icon of Peace and Humanitarian Service".

In a speech read by the National President of the group, Comrade Fahad Ahmed Sule, he said the students felt the achievement of the Nigerian Army in general and the hero in particular must not go unrecognized.

He said, Lt. Col. Gambari, is an individual whose attainment in life: socially, economically and politically among others have brought fame, honour and respect not only to 93 batallion but the Nigerian Army at large.

Parts of the speech read:

"The life of Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Gambari right from junior cadet to senior cadet, junior officer to senior officer is akin to the proverbial grass to grace story.

"Lt. Col. Gambari in 100% compliance with the Nigerian Army Headquarter engaged in scrutinizing each house within his territory in order to fish out all illegal arms and to maintain the sustainable peace and stability in our land is commendable and legendary.

"He stands out as a distinguished professional with an enviable pedigree earned as a philosophy, his reputation as a man of principles with integrity as his watchword remained intact and indeed grown by the day, we believe you are in the class of great men that have taken the best place in the world, as a natural leader of men, you are accountable, approachable, adoptable, bold step brave, candid, challenging, charismatic, compassionate, honest, cool and calm.”

The students thanked the Nigerian Army for restoring peace and security in the general area of Taraba south and hoped that the relative peace enjoyed at the moment will be sustained across the entire state.