Muslim Media Practitioners Commends National Hajj Commission Of Nigeria (nahcon)

The Muslim Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MMPAN) has praised the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for its various innovative reforms, which has improved and eased the performance of Hajj in Nigeria.

The Association gave the declaration when the executive members led by the President, Malam Abdurrahman Balogun, paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON at the Commission’s Headquarters. Balogun, solicited for strategic partnership between the Association and NAHCON to improve Hajj reportage and assist in propagating Islam as he also prayed for the prosperity of the Commission.

Earlier Dr. Yusuf Adebayo Ibrahim, Commissioner in charge of Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance, (PPMF), who represented the Chairman/CEO, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, commended the Association for its efforts in propagating Islam by using media to enlighten the Muslim Ummah on Hajj activities. He advised them to imbibe the ethics of the profession by being fair, objective and honest in their reportage as required by the Islamic faith.

Dr. Adebayo assured the Association of the Commission’s commitment to fulfill its pledge, while assuring them of its readiness to partner with the Association in the implementation of the media guidelines set to be instituted by the Commission on Hajj Reportage. In the same vein the Commissioner Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Modibbo Saleh, implored the members of the association to assist in the enlightenment of the intending Pilgrims and dissemination of positive information.

SIGNED

Fatima Mohammed Mustapha, Head of Media.