Photo Reports:kemi Adeosun, Arunma Oteh, Amina Mohammed, Others Atongoing 2018 Spring Meeting Of The Imf-world Bank

Left to Right: Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) receiving the Chief Executive, Crown Agents, Fergus Drake; Events and Meetings Consultant, Jacqueline Romoff and Partnership Manager, Duncan Hart, during a meeting between Nigeria and Officials of the British Firm on the sideline of the 2018 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C, on Thursday, 19th April, 2018

Left to Right: Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) receiving the Chief Executive, Crown Agents, Fergus Drake; Events and Meetings Consultant, Jacqueline Romoff and Partnership Manager, Duncan Hart, during a meeting between Nigeria and Officials of the British Firm on the sideline of the 2018 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C, on Thursday, 19th April, 2018

Left to Right: Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left) discussing with the Events and Meetings Consultant, Jacqueline Romoff; Partnership Manager, Duncan Hart and the Chief Executive Officer of Crown Agents, Fergus Drake, during a meeting between Nigeria and Officials of the British Firm on the sideline of the 2018 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C, on Thursday, 19th April, 2018

Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun fielding questions from Nigerian journalists after participating in the G-24 Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors at the 2018 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C, on Thursday, 19th April, 2018

Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun fielding questions from Nigerian journalists after participating in the G-24 Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors at the 2018 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C, on Thursday, 19th April, 2018

Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun fielding questions from Nigerian journalists after participating in the G-24 Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors at the 2018 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C, on Thursday, 19th April, 2018

Adeosun with Global Sisters: The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (right), with her "global sisters" - the Treasurer and Vice President of the World Bank, Arunma Oteh (left) and Deputy Secretary General of United Nations, Amina Mohammed, at a meeting on Friday, 20th April, 2018, where the Minister is attending the IMF-World Bank Spring Meeting in Washington D.C.

Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun departing after participating in the G-24 Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors at the 2018 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C, on Thursday, 19th April, 2018

Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun departing after participating in the G-24 Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors at the 2018 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C, on Thursday, 19th April, 2018