Prof. James Momoh Confirmed As Nerc Board Chairman

Professor James Momoh has been confirmed as Board Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).The confirmation followed a report by the Senate Committee on Power presented by Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe to the Senate on Tuesday.

Senator Abaribe explained that the nominee was found competent following his screening in line with earlier mandate handed down to the Committee and in line with Nigeria Electricity Act and

Momoh is a Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and Director of Energy Services and Controls at Howard University, United States of America. He is a Life Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, and has over three decades of teaching and research experience in power system, smart grid, optimization and power communications.

Prof Momoh has a Doctorate degree in electrical engineering from Howard University; Master's degrees in systems engineering from the University of Pennsylvania; and electrical engineering from Carnegie University. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1975 from Howard University. The 1987 recipient of the National Science Foundation-US White House Presidential Young Investigator Award is a widely published scholar and has held several professional leadership positions in the academia.

“President Buhari strongly believes that Prof Momoh has the technical knowledge, capacity and integrity to lead the Commission’s effort to bring about the much needed change in Nigeria’s power sector”.